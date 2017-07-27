Police searching for suspect in Central Lubbock shooting

Lubbock police are still searching for a suspect after a Thursday morning shooting in the area of 1500 24th Place.

The call came in around 11:45 a.m.

Officers arrived on the scene but were unable to locate any victims. A short time later, police were notified that a possible shooting victim had arrived at Covenant Medical Center.

The 28-year-old male victim had moderate injuries to his leg that were not life threatening.

Officers canvased the area of 1500 24th Place for possible suspects, witnesses and evidence.

The suspect has not been located as of Thursday afternoon; however, officers did arrest Dwight Briley, 58, for tampering with evidence.

We'll continue to update this story as we learn more.

