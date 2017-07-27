Food for Thought: 7/27/17

Health inspectors checked out the cleanliness of more than 50 food establishments this week. We have four stops that were perfect and one that landed at the bottom of the list.

O'Reilly's Irish Pub at 3300 82nd had 15 violations.

Sour cream and milk were thrown out because they were above the safe cold temperature of 41 degrees.

The ambient temperature of the reach-in cooler was 55 degrees. It must be able to keep foods 41 degrees or colder.

There was no thermometer in the reach-in cooler.

Multiple food items did not have a date mark.

There were no paper towels at the hand sink.

There were no paper towels in the employee's restroom.

Clean utensils had debris on them.

Knife tips were broken.

The sanitizing solution was too strong.

There was no certified food manager at the restaurant.

Employees did not have their food handlers permits.

Employee's cell phone and personal drink were on the prep table.

Bulk flour was not labeled.

Vent hoods were dirty.

The walls, floors and ceiling were heavily soiled and damaged.

According to the report, many of the violations were corrected at the time of the inspection.

Now to the good news. Here's a look at this week's top performers:

El Rico Elote (mobile unit)

Raider Burrito (mobile unit)

Hi-Jo's Lemonade Express at 1808 Clovis Road (The National Market)

Nana's Snow Cones at 1808 Clovis Road (The National Market)

