Driver killed in wreck south of Shallowater

A Shallowater man has died and a driver from Levelland has suffered incapacitating injuries after a wreck at FM 2641 and FM 179 south of Shallowater.

DPS tells us a white Chevy pickup was traveling eastbound on FM 2641 and traveled into the path of a Chevy El Camino traveling south bound on FM 179.

The driver of the Chevy pickup, Wesley Wright, 22, of Levelland has been treated for incapacitating injuries.

The driver of the Chevy El Camino, Hershel Vernon Newman Jr., 68, of Shallowater was pronounced deceased at UMC.

No charges have been filed at this time. DPS says the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.