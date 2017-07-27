Wolfforth police identify man who drowned in Patterson Park

Wolfforth Police have released the name of a man who drowned at Patterson Park Wednesday evening.

Police say 33-year-old Wolfforth resident Jacob Leland Price walked into the pond around 8 p.m. at the park but never came out.

Wolfforth police requested assistance from the Lubbock Fire Rescue dive team, who recovered Leland's body.

Wolfforth PD, LSO, Wolfforth Fire/EMS and LFR were all on the scene.

