U.S. Highway 84 access road closure, Wednesday Aug. 2

A Shallowater man has died and a driver from Levelland has suffered incapacitating injuries after a wreck at FM 2641 and FM 179 south of Shallowater.
Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 2, Barricades Unlimited will close both the east and westbound lanes of the U.S. Highway 84 access road just west of North Quaker Avenue...
Senate Republicans are abandoning hope of truly replacing 'Obamacare' and might settle for a much more modest 'skinny repeal.'
Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.
The tests from the laboratory have come back and Tahoka city water has been certified to be safe to drink. The Boil Water Notice has been lifted.
