U.S. Highway 84 access road closure, Wednesday Aug. 2

Provided by City of Lubbock

Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 2, Barricades Unlimited will close both the east and westbound lanes of the U.S. Highway 84 access road just west of North Quaker Avenue to allow Lubbock Power and Light to complete utility work.

The lanes will be closed starting at 8 a.m. Business access will be maintained, and signs will be posted to detour traffic around the work area.

It is estimated that this utility work will take between 8 and 10 hours to complete. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes and use caution if driving around the work area.