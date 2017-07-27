Ruby Tequila Acquisition, LLC investigating following employee complaints

Ruby Tequila Acquisition, LLC has hired Dallas-based attorney Jeremy Brown with Irelan McDaniel.

Brown said his clients were unaware that Fired Up, Inc. had not paid employees and had just recently learned of the troubles through media reports.

According to Brown, Ruby Tequilas Acquisition, LLC. is now investigating.

Brown said prior to hiring him, Ruby Tequila Acquisition, LLC. had planned on closing the transaction to sell the restaurants to Fired Up, Inc. in mid-April.

Brown said he is told the parties postponed the closing, but agreed that Fired Up, Inc. would take over all operational control and assume all liabilities beginning May 1.

Brown said his clients are not making any accusations or allegations against Fired Up, Inc. as it has just learned of the troubles and is beginning an investigation.

American Bank of Commerce filed a lawsuit on July 21, suing Ruby Tequila Acquisition, LLC for defaulting on a $3.4 million loan.

Brown said he and his clients are not commenting on this lawsuit at this time.

