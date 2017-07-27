Ruby Tequila Acquisition, LLC investigating following employee complaints

The GOP-controlled House is plowing ahead on legislation to give the Pentagon a massive spending boost and deliver a $1.6 billion down payment for President Donald Trump's oft-promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico...
Senate Republicans are abandoning hope of truly replacing 'Obamacare' and might settle for a much more modest 'skinny repeal.'
Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.
Lubbock police are searching for a woman in a U-Haul van, caught on camera hitting another vehicle parked at the Walmart at 98th & University back on June 15.
