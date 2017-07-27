Pigskin Preview: Sands Mustangs

The Sands Mustangs made the playoffs for the third straight season, their seventh appearance in the past nine years.

"We ended up 7-4, and won district for the first time in 12 years," Sands Mustangs head coach Steve Keith said. "We got beat in the first round by Grand Falls, we played some pretty good teams and I thought we came out well."

In District 6 of 1-A Division 2, the Mustangs know they must bring it every night, if they want to repeat as District champions.

"Dawson will be competitive, Loop, Wellman-Union, and Grady. They all have kids coming back, and we all know it's going to be a tough district and I can't wait to see what happens," Keith said.

