The Borden County Extravaganza has been canceled. This was the second year that Borden County was going to host the Extravaganza.

The teams that were going to be featured in the Extravaganza were:

Aspermont vs. Westbrook

Borden County vs. Meadow

Eden vs. Buena Vista

Sands vs. Petersburg

Wellman-Union vs. Loraine

Austin Veritas vs. Garden City

Klondike vs. Lueders Avoca

New Home vs. Paducah

This was sent out to the six-man coaches, in a release from Borden County's head coach Trey Richie:

"I just wanted to inform any and all that the 2017 Borden County Extravaganza has been canceled. All teams involved have been notified and they are currently trying to make arrangements that best suit their team and school's needs. Words cannot describe how sorry I am to have to make this announcement. We wish you all a blessed and successful year. Take care and God bless, TR."

As of right now, eight of the 16 teams have found new games for week one of the season.

Borden County vs. Petersaburg - TBD

Sands @ Klondike

Wellman-Union vs. Loraine - TBD

New Home vs. Paducah - TBD

