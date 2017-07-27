Part of 21st Street closed for Covenant Medical Center construct - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Part of 21st Street closed for Covenant Medical Center construction

Source: KCBD Video Source: KCBD Video

Provided by Covenant Health

As part of the master facilities plan and ongoing construction, be aware of changes.

WHAT: Temporary closure of a small section of 21st Street, between Joliet and Louisville avenues

WHEN: Begins Saturday (July 29)

WHERE: Immediately east and west of the west skybridge

EVENT: Beginning Saturday morning, a small portion of 21st Street will be closed so contractors can remove glass from the west skybridge (see attached map).  Pedestrian access in and out of the west garage will be maintained at the exit ramp on the northeast corner of the garage. The patient dismissal drive and main valet drive also will remain accessible for the duration of the work. Detour signs will be in place to direct automobile traffic around the construction site. The small section of 21st Street should reopen by the end of the day Sunday.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • House GOP passes $788B bill for Pentagon, border wall

    House GOP passes $788B bill for Pentagon, border wall

    Thursday, July 27 2017 12:48 PM EDT2017-07-27 16:48:59 GMT
    Thursday, July 27 2017 9:01 PM EDT2017-07-28 01:01:15 GMT
    The House passed a $788 billion spending bill Thursday that combines a $1.6 billion down payment for President Donald Trump's controversial border wall with Mexico with a whopping budget increase for the Pentagon. (Source: CNN)The House passed a $788 billion spending bill Thursday that combines a $1.6 billion down payment for President Donald Trump's controversial border wall with Mexico with a whopping budget increase for the Pentagon. (Source: CNN)

    The GOP-controlled House is plowing ahead on legislation to give the Pentagon a massive spending boost and deliver a $1.6 billion down payment for President Donald Trump's oft-promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico...

    The GOP-controlled House is plowing ahead on legislation to give the Pentagon a massive spending boost and deliver a $1.6 billion down payment for President Donald Trump's oft-promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

  • Senate GOP seeks assurances House won't make health bill law

    Senate GOP seeks assurances House won't make health bill law

    Thursday, July 27 2017 4:49 AM EDT2017-07-27 08:49:08 GMT
    Thursday, July 27 2017 9:00 PM EDT2017-07-28 01:00:02 GMT

    Senate Republicans are abandoning hope of truly replacing 'Obamacare' and might settle for a much more modest 'skinny repeal.'

    Senate Republicans are abandoning hope of truly replacing 'Obamacare' and might settle for a much more modest 'skinny repeal.'

  • Russia sanctions bill exposes Trump's legislative tug of war

    Russia sanctions bill exposes Trump's legislative tug of war

    Thursday, July 27 2017 3:58 AM EDT2017-07-27 07:58:45 GMT
    Thursday, July 27 2017 8:50 PM EDT2017-07-28 00:50:25 GMT
    President Donald Trump is likely to sign a tough new sanctions bill that includes proposed measures targeting Russia.
    President Donald Trump is likely to sign a tough new sanctions bill that includes proposed measures targeting Russia.
    •   
Powered by Frankly