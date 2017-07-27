Part of 21st Street closed for Covenant Medical Center construction

Provided by Covenant Health

As part of the master facilities plan and ongoing construction, be aware of changes.

WHAT: Temporary closure of a small section of 21st Street, between Joliet and Louisville avenues

WHEN: Begins Saturday (July 29)

WHERE: Immediately east and west of the west skybridge

EVENT: Beginning Saturday morning, a small portion of 21st Street will be closed so contractors can remove glass from the west skybridge (see attached map). Pedestrian access in and out of the west garage will be maintained at the exit ramp on the northeast corner of the garage. The patient dismissal drive and main valet drive also will remain accessible for the duration of the work. Detour signs will be in place to direct automobile traffic around the construction site. The small section of 21st Street should reopen by the end of the day Sunday.