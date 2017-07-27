LPD searching for suspect in Walmart hit and run - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

LPD searching for suspect in Walmart hit and run

Lubbock police are searching for a woman in a U-Haul van, caught on camera hitting another vehicle parked at the Walmart at 98th & University back on June 15.

Police say the female driver parked the van in a different area, walked into the store, and left without reporting the incident.

The woman is described as a white female, age 20 to 30 years old, with red hair, 5'0 to 5'5, weighing 110 to 125 pounds.

If you have any information about this incident, police ask that you contact Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

