Hot days through Saturday, rain chances Sunday

Senate Republicans are abandoning hope of truly replacing 'Obamacare' and might settle for a much more modest 'skinny repeal.'
Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.
The Lubbock office of Workforce Solutions is offering help to restaurant employees who have recently lost their jobs.
The GOP-controlled House is plowing ahead on legislation to give the Pentagon a massive spending boost and deliver a $1.6 billion down payment for President Donald Trump's oft-promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.