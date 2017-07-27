Hot days through Saturday, rain chances Sunday

High pressure will continue to control the South Plains weather through Saturday and possibly Sunday.

With the high in place, daytime highs will be above normal and rain chances will be isolated, mostly in the Panhandle area of West Texas.

For Lubbock, it will be mid 90s Friday and Saturday, but it does appear that low 90s could return on Sunday. Sunday will also bring an increasing chance of rain for all of the South Plains in the afternoon. That increased chance will continue through Wednesday of next week, with some locally heavy rainfall possible.

Until then, hot temps, with highs near or above 100 degrees along and east of the Caprock Friday and likely again on Saturday.

