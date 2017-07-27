Pigskin Preview: Wellman-Union Wildcats

After a 3-7 season, the Wellman-Union Wildcats have a new head coach as Joseph Hood takes over the program.
"Kids have been receptive to what I bring to the table. They are ready to work and ready to get after it. It's still coaching football and that's something I can do pretty good.
Wellman-Union's last playoff season was in 2006, but Coach Hood hopes the Wildcats can make a run in District.
"You have Sands who everyone is picking to be the king of the District. Dawson if they're in they're going to have a chance to win it. Grady is pretty good. Loop and Coach Hester's going to do a good job over there. Everyone is battling it out every night."
Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.
5600 Avenue A
Lubbock, TX. 79404
(806) 744-1414
publicfile@kcbd.com
(806) 744-1414EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.