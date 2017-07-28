Levelland woman dies after Sweetwater crash

A Levelland woman has passed away at an Abilene hospital following an accident that happened on I-20 near Sweetwater on Friday, July 21.

Officials say 37-year-old Jamie Coronado and her 13-year-old daughter Hadley were in a car that wound up sandwiched between two 18-wheelers on just east of Sweetwater.

Hadley has since been released from the hospital.

Family members tell KCBD Jamie "gained her heavenly wings yesterday evening."

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family for hospital and funeral expenses.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.