Levelland woman dies after Sweetwater crash

After more than 12 years on death row, a San Antonio man convicted in a fatal stabbing was executed Thursday night. It was Texas’ fifth execution of the year.
The efforts of U.S. Senate Republicans to repeal former President Obama's 2010 health care law collapsed early Friday morning, thanks to a shocking defection from U.S. Sen. John McCain of Arizona.
A Levelland woman has passed away at an Abilene hospital following an accident that happened on I-20 near Sweetwater on Friday, July 21.
This morning just before 4 a.m., the Lubbock Police Department received reports of a domestic disturbance near East 4th Street and MLK Jr. Boulevard.
Orlando’s Italian Restaurant will soon begin renovating the kitchen floor at their 2402 Ave. Q location. They will be closed beginning July 30, 2017 and anticipate re-opening at 5:00 p.m. on August 8, 2017.
