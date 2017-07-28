Orlando's Italian Restaurant on Ave. Q to close for kitchen floor renovation

Orlando’s Italian Restaurant will soon begin renovating the kitchen floor at their 2402 Ave. Q location.

They will be closed beginning July 30, 2017 and anticipate re-opening at 5:00 p.m. on August 8, 2017. During the repairs, they invite you to visit their second location at 6951 Indiana Ave.

The restaurant opened its doors in 1965 and is Lubbock’s oldest full-service restaurant.

You can follow renovation updates that will be posted on the Orlando’s Italian Restaurant’s Facebook page.

