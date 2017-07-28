East Lubbock Promise Neighborhood to host Keeping the Promise event

The East Lubbock Promise Neighborhood will be hosting its second "Keeping the Promise" event Friday night from 5 to 7 p.m. at the South Plains Food Bank located at 5605 MLK Jr. Blvd.

This activity features food, activities for kids, prizes and entertainment, according to an ELPN news release. "Keeping the Promise" is also a way to review some of the progress ELPN has made since its inception in 2012.

This way people in the east Lubbock community will be able to know of future plans ELPN has, as well. Because the program is one of the few in the nation chosen by the U.S. Department of Education one of its highest priorities is to continue initiatives that empower the community to provide high-quality educational support, social support, as well as look after the safety and economic well-being of those around that neighborhood.

This event is free to the public.

