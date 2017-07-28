Spotlight on Ag: Cowboy Symposium 2017

America’s ranchers produce over $67 billion in cattle and Texas ranchers lead the nation in beef production.

The National Cowboy Symposium & Celebration strives to honor these ranchers during its annual event September 8-10th in Lubbock.

This unique western heritage event celebrates cowboy culture through music, poetry and entertainment for the whole family. The National Championship Chuck Wagon Cook-off allows visitors a first-hand taste of cowboy cuisine.

Find more information on schedules & tickets at www.cowboy.org.

For KCBD Spotlight on Agriculture and the National Cowboy Symposium & Celebrations, Inc., I'm Paul Stonum.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.