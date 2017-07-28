Lubbock Police searching for purse-snatching suspect

The Lubbock Police Department is asking for the public's help in attempting to locate a person who is on camera taking a purse from a shopping cart in the At Home store, located at 4304 W. Loop 289.

It was reported to Lubbock Police that a woman was shopping at the store and turned away from the cart while the purse was still in there. The suspect then came near the cart, took the purse and hid it under the handbag she was carrying and fled the scene.

Store management allowed police usage of the store's surveillance video and posted it on the police department's Facebook page.

Those with any information as to the whereabouts of the purse or the suspect are asked to call LPD's crimeline at 806-741-1000.

