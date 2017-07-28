Austin Police pull use of Ford Explorer patrol vehicles, LPD issues carbon monoxide detectors

Exhaust fume problems have forced the Austin Police Department to pull around 400 Ford Explorer SUVs from its patrol fleet.

Safety regulators responded to initial complaints of exhaust fume problems in more than 1.3 million Explorers made from 2011 to 2017, according to the Associated Press.

"We need to remove these vehicles immediately," interim City Manager Elaine Hart told the AP. "We need to keep (officers) safe as well as our community."

Because of the precautions Austin PD has begun to take, Lubbock police have also thought of ideas to help officers from succumbing to carbon monoxide poisoning.

LPD officers have not complained any about problems in the vehicles

But as a precaution the department is issuing those officers carbon monoxide detectors, that way they can be alerted if there are high levels inside of the vehicle. According to LPD officials there are only five Ford Explorers LPD uses as patrol vehicles.

