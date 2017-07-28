Woman faces charges of DWI after morning crash in Seagraves

Seagraves Police, Fire, and EMS, responded to a traffic accident at the intersection of Highway 385, Railroad Ave, and Highway 83, 12th Street in Seagraves around 8 a.m. Friday morning.

During the investigation, officers learned the the driver of the Westbound red Chevrolet on Highway 83 failed to yield right of way to the North bound white Chevrolet pickup pulling a trailer on Highway 385.

Officials say the driver of the red Chevrolet car was identified as Virginia Galvan, 49, of Seagraves, Texas. Galvan was taken to Seminole Memorial Hospital where she was checked for injuries.

A search warrant was issued out of Judge Calvin Sellers Court to get a blood sample. Virginia was then taken to the Gaines County Jail after being released from the hospital for suspicion of Driving While Intoxicated.

Two of the three occupants in the other vehicle were transported to Yoakum County Hospital in Denver City for their injuries.

