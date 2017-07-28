Pigskin Preview: O’Donnell Eagles - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Pigskin Preview: O’Donnell Eagles

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
O'DONNELL, TX (KCBD) -

Coming off a 3-7 season, the O’Donnell Eagles take football flight for Head Coach Kevin Ray’s second season.

“We were 11 points away from being 6-4. There were 3 or games we just didn’t close. It will be an easier transition," Ray said. "The kids won’t have to learn the system. They are familiar with the system. I think it will be a better year.”

O’Donnell will look for their first playoff appearance since 2008, but know they have pigskin powers Borden County and Ira in District.

“It’s an uphill battle. Those are 2 well established programs," he said. "It will be tough to knock them off of their perch but someone’s got to do it sometime.”

