Pigskin Preview: O’Donnell Eagles

We all remember him going toe to toe with the biggest names, in the boxing ring.
It was announced earlier Friday that Lubbock-Native and current Texas Tech High Jumper Trey Culver, was named the Male Field Scholar Athlete of the Year.
Coming off a 3-7 season, the O’Donnell Eagles take football flight for Head Coach Kevin Ray’s second season.
After a 3-7 season, the Wellman-Union Wildcats have a new head coach as Joseph Hood takes over the program.
The Borden County Extravaganza has been canceled. This was the second year that Borden County was going to host the Extravaganza.
