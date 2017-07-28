Musicians combine live music and Texas BBQ to help raise money for South Plains children

Live music event at The Shack to help raise money for students, patients on the South Plains (Source: The Shack)

More than 20 musicians are performing at The Shack BBQ restaurant to help children here on the South Plains.

The fifth annual For the Kids benefit will take place on Aug. 5 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Shack is located at 2309 Frankford Avenue in Lubbock.

Musician Jere Lowe said he works with special services at Lubbock Independent School District to find out what students need most.

This event has raised money to buy coats, shoes and socks for students in Lubbock ISD.

This year, Lowe said they are also working with Covenant Children's Hospital to buy linens and clothing for patients.

Here is the line up for the concert:

11 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. Jenni Dale Lord, Steve Lott

11:30 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. Gary Nix, Lonnie Kuss, Brian Ashburn

12:00 p.m. to 12:20 p.m. Wade Parks

12:30 p.m. to 1:20 p.m. John Sprott, Sean Thomas Frankhouser, Hayley Burton and Miz Ayn Bowron

1:30 p.m. to 1:50 p.m. Jerry Brownlow

2:00 p.m. to 2:20 p.m. Ronnie Eaton

2:30 to 2:50 p.m. Mark Wallney

3:00 to 3:20 p.m. Jon Reid and D'Etta Brown

3:30 p.m. to 3:50 p.m. Ryan Spivey

4:00 p.m. to 4:20 p.m. Junior Vasquez

4:30 p.m. to 4:50 p.m. Ron Riley

5:00 to 5:50 p.m. Kent Milings and Friends

6:00 p.m. to 6:20 p.m. Gypsy Jayne, Matt Saed, Kevin Long and Nic Mendoza

6:30 p.m. to 6:50 p.m. Lonnie Joe Howell

7:00 to 7:30 p.m. Eddie Bethoven (Donald Elwood Dykes)

7:30 to 8:00 p.m. Steve Fillipp, Jere Lowe, Solya and Phoenix Lowe

