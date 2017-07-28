Former Boxing Champion looks leave his stamp on Lubbock Boxing

We all remember him going toe to toe with the biggest names, in the boxing ring.

And now, the former Cruiserweight Champion of the world, Orlin “The Juice” Norris, has returned home to the Hub-City to open Boxing Kinetics Academy.

“It was never mentioned, or it was seldom mentioned. That my brother and I are from Lubbock, Texas,” Norris said. “So now I am back here, and I want everyone to know that I am back here. I am here and I am a Lubbockite, and have been my entire life.”

With their new facility, off 122nd and Frankford, Orlin is ready to teach and mentor any aspiring boxers.

“Now I am here and really committed myself in helping out young people. If they want to do it, I’ve seen every aspect of the game. From the amateur division, all the way to the top class of the professional division. I am here to give a little of my expertise,” Norris said.

And with that expertise, Orlin truly thinks that Boxing Kinetics Academy can be something special for the Hub-City.

“We are hitting a little bit of everything, we want to let everyone know where we are and what we are doing over here,” Norris said. “I think it will be really good for the community.”