Trey Culver named Scholar Athlete of the Year

It was announced earlier Friday that Lubbock-Native and current Texas Tech High Jumper Trey Culver, was named the Male Field Scholar Athlete of the Year.

The junior out of Coronado High School, had a spectacular year in the classroom and on the track.

Culver finished the year with a 3.387 GPA, an Indoor NCAA Championships high jump title, a Big 12 Outdoor Championship crown and an Outdoor NCAA Championships silver medal.

"It is a huge honor and a blessing," Culver said in a Tech Athletics news release. "It's a reflection of all the hard work that I put in both on and off the track, and I couldn't be happier or more appreciative."