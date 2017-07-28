400 block of Juneau Ave. blocked off, SWAT team involved

The Senate has rejected a measure to repeal parts of former President Barack Obama's health care law.
The Senate has rejected a measure to repeal parts of former President Barack Obama's health care law.
Blood donations usually become less frequent during the summer months, which is why Lubbock's United Blood Services will be hosting a blood drive at the South Plains Mall this weekend.
Blood donations usually become less frequent during the summer months, which is why Lubbock's United Blood Services will be hosting a blood drive at the South Plains Mall this weekend.
The Lubbock Police Department is asking people to avoid the area near the 400th block of Juneau Ave.
The Lubbock Police Department is asking people to avoid the area near the 400th block of Juneau Ave.