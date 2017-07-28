United Blood Services to host weekend blood drive

Blood donations usually become less frequent during the summer months, which is why Lubbock's United Blood Services will be hosting a blood drive at the South Plains Mall this weekend.

Called Back the Badges, this will be the third year UBS will be hosting this event. The drive was hosted Friday, but will also take place Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. and Sunday noon to 6 p.m.

The Back the Badges moniker also comes from events that will take place outside of the mall while the drive is going on. Outside there will be a first-responders appreciation event, Brandon Baker, Director of Donor Recruitment at UBS, said.

"We're going to have fire trucks and SWAT vehicles and you can come out and meet your first responders, thank them for all that they do," Baker said. "You can ask them question, and donate blood while you're there."

The whole process of blood donations takes around 45 minutes, Baker said. This drive is important because around this time of the year places that need blood, such as hospitals, begin to run low.

