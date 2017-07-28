Pigskin Preview: Klondike Cougars

The Klondike Cougars went 1-9 last year, but enter 2017 with a new young coach as 23-year-old Dalton DeGraffenreid takes over the pigskin program.
The Klondike Cougars went 1-9 last year, but enter 2017 with a new young coach as 23-year-old Dalton DeGraffenreid takes over the pigskin program.
We all remember him going toe to toe with the biggest names, in the boxing ring.
We all remember him going toe to toe with the biggest names, in the boxing ring.
It was announced earlier Friday that Lubbock-Native and current Texas Tech High Jumper Trey Culver, was named the Male Field Scholar Athlete of the Year.
It was announced earlier Friday that Lubbock-Native and current Texas Tech High Jumper Trey Culver, was named the Male Field Scholar Athlete of the Year.
Coming off a 3-7 season, the O’Donnell Eagles take football flight for Head Coach Kevin Ray’s second season.
Coming off a 3-7 season, the O’Donnell Eagles take football flight for Head Coach Kevin Ray’s second season.
After a 3-7 season, the Wellman-Union Wildcats have a new head coach as Joseph Hood takes over the program.
After a 3-7 season, the Wellman-Union Wildcats have a new head coach as Joseph Hood takes over the program.