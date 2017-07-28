Pigskin Preview: Klondike Cougars

The Klondike Cougars went 1-9 last year, but enter 2017 with a new young coach as 23-year-old Dalton DeGraffenreid takes over the pigskin program.

“Obviously (I'm) real excited. Kids are working super hard in the summer. Really looking forward to the future for the Cougars," DeGraffenreid. "Our motto is just 1-0. We want to go 1-0 every week. 1-0 every single day.”

Klondike is in a powerful district with Borden County and Ira, but they’re ready to compete.

“It is what is it. If we want to be a great program, we need to play great programs," he said. "We are ready for two-a-days to be here."

