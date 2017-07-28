Weekend Weather Changes Coming

The Senate has rejected a measure to repeal parts of former President Barack Obama's health care law.
Martin Sklar, one of the central figures behind Disney's theme parks around the world, has died at 83.
The Senate's decisive vote to approve a new package of stiff financial sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea sends the popular bill to President Donald Trump, who will be under pressure to sign it after weeks of intense negotiations.
