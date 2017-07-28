Weekend Weather Changes Coming

Changes coming up for the weekend including a chance for some rain and cooler temps by Sunday afternoon.

However, it still looks hot on Saturday with highs in the mid 90s from Lubbock in the south and low 90s to the north. Rain chances on Saturday will be isolated and most likely in the northern south plains or along the northeast region of the caprock.

Sunday's highs will be lower as clouds and cooler air returns to the area with highs mostly near 90 degrees north to the mid 90s in th southern South Plains.

Rain chances will begin to increase Sunday afternoon and they will continue most of the week with some locally heavy rain possible for portions of the south plains through Wednesday.

Rainfall amounts will vary from 1"-3" which could lead to some flooding issues.

With the addition of more clouds and the rain potential highs will return to the 80s for the first week of August.

