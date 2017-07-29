Boil water notice continues for city of Earth

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has put out a notice for Earth, TX and its residents to boil their water before consumption.

TCEQ is advising people to boil their water to get rid of microbes when they want to use water for drinking, cooking and making ice, according to an email from officials from the City of Earth. They advise water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for another two minutes.

The purchase of bottled water is also another option.

This notice has been put in place for an indefinite amount of time and officials notify its citizens when the water is safe to drink without being boiled.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.