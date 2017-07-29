City of Earth put under boil water notice

Martin Sklar, one of the central figures behind Disney's theme parks around the world, has died at 83.
North Korea has test-fired its second intercontinental ballistic missile, which flew longer and higher than its first ICBM launched earlier this month, leading experts to say much of the US is now within Pyongyang's range.
Faced with a stalled agenda, Trump hopes to get things moving with a new chief of staff.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has put out a notice for Earth, TX and its residents to boil their water before consumption.
