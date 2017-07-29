Ramos, former Matador and Red Raider, traded to Mets

Lubbock native AJ Ramos has been traded to the New York Mets from the Miami Marlins, which was finalized Friday night.

The 30-year-old has had 92 career saves over six seasons with the Marlins, according to The New York Daily News. During the 2017 season with the Marlins he had a 3.63 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 40 games.

He also ranks fifth in the National League in save percentages at 20-of-22, according to The Daily News.

Ramos also went to Estacado High School and played baseball for Texas Tech and then was selected by the Florida Marlins in 2009.

