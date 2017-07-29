Pigskin Preview: Borden County Coyotes

The Borden County Coyotes climbed the Six-Man Mountain last year, winning the Class 1A Division I State Championship in Arlington to finish a 14-1 season.
The Borden County Coyotes climbed the Six-Man Mountain last year, winning the Class 1A Division I State Championship in Arlington to finish a 14-1 season.
Lubbock native AJ Ramos has been traded to the New York Mets from the Miami Marlins, which was finalized Friday night.
Lubbock native AJ Ramos has been traded to the New York Mets from the Miami Marlins, which was finalized Friday night.
The Klondike Cougars went 1-9 last year, but enter 2017 with a new young coach as 23-year-old Dalton DeGraffenreid takes over the pigskin program.
The Klondike Cougars went 1-9 last year, but enter 2017 with a new young coach as 23-year-old Dalton DeGraffenreid takes over the pigskin program.
We all remember him going toe to toe with the biggest names, in the boxing ring.
We all remember him going toe to toe with the biggest names, in the boxing ring.
It was announced earlier Friday that Lubbock-Native and current Texas Tech High Jumper Trey Culver, was named the Male Field Scholar Athlete of the Year.
It was announced earlier Friday that Lubbock-Native and current Texas Tech High Jumper Trey Culver, was named the Male Field Scholar Athlete of the Year.