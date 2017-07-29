Pigskin Preview: Borden County Coyotes

The Borden County Coyotes climbed the Six-Man Mountain last year, winning the Class 1A Division I State Championship in Arlington to finish a 14-1 season.

However, the core of strong seniors have graduated, so Head Coach Trey Richey said it’s time for new Coyotes to step up.

“Missing those guys will be something new for us. It’s going to have to be whatever it takes to get it done," Richey said. "We have some kids that have been in the background and hopefully they can step up. “

Borden County is preseason ranked no.5 so Richey knows that all eyes will be on them to see if they can repeat.

“There’s the pressure to try to come back and duplicate what’s already been done. People are going to say, 'can you do this, can you do that?'" Richey said. "Then others will say 'you lost all those great kids, how will you step up?' These kids have been waiting for that opportunity.”

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.