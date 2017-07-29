Pigskin Preview: Ira Bulldogs

The Ira Bulldogs went 8-2 in what was supposed to be a rebuilding year. It’s their 17th winning season in the last 18 years.

Ira is 102-16 in the last 10 years and Head Coach Toby Goodwin says keeping the tradition going is a strong motivating tool.

“We’re going to be super young, but they’re Ira, they’re ready to go," Goodwin said. "The tradition is so big out there and expectations are so high. “

Ira is in the tough District 5 with Borden County, Hermleigh, O’Donnell and Klondike looking to keep their playoff streak going.

“It’s tough. You have Borden County in there. Hermleigh has a new coach. Klondike has a new coach," Goodwin said. "That’s always scary when that happens. Kids come in with new expectations. O’Donnell, it’s a tough district.”

