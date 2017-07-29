Pigskin Preview: Ira Bulldogs

The Ira Bulldogs went 8-2 in what was supposed to be a rebuilding year. It’s their 17th winning season in the last 18 years.
The Borden County Coyotes climbed the Six-Man Mountain last year, winning the Class 1A Division I State Championship in Arlington to finish a 14-1 season.
Lubbock native AJ Ramos has been traded to the New York Mets from the Miami Marlins, which was finalized Friday night.
