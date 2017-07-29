Rain expected throughout week, cooler temps may come with

Lubbock hit 98 degrees today after a morning low of 72.

A weak cold front was tracking across the area today. Scattered showers and thunderstorms have developed along the cold front. Models show scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast through the middle of the work week.

Severe weather is not expected, but rainfall totals could exceed one to three inches across the area Sunday through Tuesday.

Clouds will be noticeable Sunday and this will hold temperatures in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s for daytime highs.

70’s and 80’s are expected Monday and Tuesday depending on clouds and rain chances. It will be much cooler for a few days.

Some of the latest computer models keep rain chances in our forecast off and on through the end of next week. August should start off on a wet note.

