Without pay, former Fired Up employees discuss legal options

Former Fired Up Inc Employees have a meeting (Source: KCBD Video)

This wasn’t how more than 50 people originally planned to spend their Saturday afternoon.

“You got lied too, you got told you had a job and a paycheck,” Attorney Jeff Blackburn said.

But after not having a job since last week, they knew they had to be there.

“These are honest people, who deserve a fair wage,” Blackburn said.

Blackburn drove from Amarillo to offer the former Fired Up Inc. employees some legal advice.

“They have gotten punished over and over again, for doing nothing other than showing up to work and doing the right thing," Blackburn said.

And now they are working together to determine the first step.

“I want to stop this from happening to anyone else in the future, and I want to get justice for us,” former Ruby Tequilas employee ,Darci Ronan, said. “For the people, he has done this to in the past.”

During today’s meeting, 3-major topics were brought up, which were:

- The Alleged issues with the former company. - How are they going to prevent this from happening again? - And the biggest one, their paychecks.

And as we near the end of the month, a lot of these employees are worried about how they are going to pay their bills.

“They already took the money for car insurance this month, and we didn’t have the money for that. You know, so we are now like 100-dollars in the whole for that,” Ronan said.

Even though times are tough for the former Fired Up employees, they know that they just must keep moving forward.

“He came to the wrong state, he came to the wrong state. He messed with the wrong people here, and we are going to prove to him that,” Ronan said. “We can only move forward, and stop this from happening.”

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.