FIRST ALERT: Roads closed as flood warnings continue

Estimated Rainfall totals across the area through Wednesday (Source: KCBD Graphic)

The First Alert Forecast Team has designated Monday and Tuesday as First Alert Weather Days.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain in our forecast through Tuesday. Some areas have already received one to three inches of rain, including Lubbock.

Additional rainfall totals of one to three inches remain possible through Tuesday night.

Flash flooding remains a threat even though we are getting a lull in precipitation right now.

Expect more rainfall later today and tonight. Rain chances continue through Tuesday night and Wednesday morning before tapering off a bit.

We may see rain in the forecast again late this week.

If water covers the roadways, Turn Around, Don't Drown!

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through Tuesday morning.

Some roads have been closed and officials were called to water rescues on Monday.

FM 835 at Buffalo Springs Lake is closed due to flooding. FM 298, between FM 2487 and FM 1731 in Bailey County is also closed to traffic. Check drivetexas.org for the latest on road conditions.

A cold front and passing disturbances will keep rain chances in our forecast for a couple of days before attempting to dry out by late Wednesday and Thursday.

Along with the potential for heavy rainfall and localized flooding, we can expect much cooler temperatures for most of the upcoming work week.

