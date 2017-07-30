FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Heavy rain expected Monday, Tuesday

The First Alert Forecast Team has designated Monday and Tuesday as First Alert Weather Days.

We are entering a period of wet weather across the South Plains over the course of the next few days.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop across the area late Sunday and continue through Monday and Tuesday.

The First Alert Weather Day is being designated due to the potential for very heavy rainfall and localized flooding concerns over the next two or three days.

Computer models are showing widespread rainfall totals of up to an inch of rainfall with pockets of rainfall totals exceeding three to five inches across portions of our viewing area.

Heavy rainfall risks may create travel concerns for some areas across the South Plains Monday and Tuesday.

A cold front and passing disturbances will keep rain chances in our forecast for a couple of days before attempting to dry out by late Wednesday and Thursday.

Along with the potential for heavy rainfall and localized flooding, we can expect much cooler temperatures for most of the upcoming work week.

