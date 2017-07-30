FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Heavy rain expected Monday, Tuesday

Adrian Beltre has gotten his 3,000th career hit, becoming the 31st player to reach that milestone in the major leagues.
Russian President Vladimir Putin says the United States will have to cut its diplomatic staff in Russia by 755 people under new sanctions from Moscow.
Tesla Inc. has finally made its long-promised affordable electric car.
After 24 days at sea, Finnish icebreaker with global warming researchers and Associated Press team aboard sets record for earliest transit of fabled Northwest Passage in melting Arctic.
