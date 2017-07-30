Pigskin Preview: Hermleigh Cardinals

The Hermleigh Cardinals enter the new season with a new coach as basketball coach Sam Winters takes over the pigskin program.

"I'm excited. This will be the start of my fourth season. We have great kids. They love the game. The younger group has a willingness to be coached."

After a tough non-district schedule, it doesn't get any easier in District.

"We go through the meat grinder in non-district to a meat grinder in district. We have Borden County, Ira, Klondike and O'Donnell. It's tough but my kids are excited. Our biggest goal is making the playoffs. Our kids want that back."

Hermleigh has some of the best high school athletic facilities around. Coach Winters is so thankful.

"We are very blessed. The board and administration has done a good job with making sure we are taken care of. Our facilities are top notch. By no means am I bragging. We are very blessed. Turf baseball field, turf softball field, turf football field. Our gymnasium is amazing. We are very blessed."

Coach Winters also broke the record for using the most words in our Exciting Tough Talk Contest, surpassing the mark of 30 by Daniel Hinojosa at Amherst.

