I Beat Pete: Grape Olympics in Brownfield

BROWNFIELD, TX (KCBD) -
This week I headed out to Brownfield for our annual Grape Olympics challenge.
Brownfield is the Grape Capital of Texas. They host their 5th annual Vineyard Festival with events on Friday and Saturday.
I faced Brownfield's new football coach and Athletic Director Jeff Smith. He took over the Cubs after coaching the state-ranked baseball team at West Texas Stinnett.
Our three events were throwing a purple grape football trying to knock wine bottles off a wine barrel, throwing grapes trying to get them in holes for points and grape basketball.
Check out the challenge and if you have a competition for me, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com
Please note, we are booked up weeks in advance so contact me as soon as possible if you have a challenge to promote an event.
