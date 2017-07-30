I Beat Pete: Grape Olympics in Brownfield

This week I headed out to Brownfield for our annual Grape Olympics challenge.

Brownfield is the Grape Capital of Texas. They host their 5th annual Vineyard Festival with events on Friday and Saturday.

I faced Brownfield's new football coach and Athletic Director Jeff Smith. He took over the Cubs after coaching the state-ranked baseball team at West Texas Stinnett.

Our three events were throwing a purple grape football trying to knock wine bottles off a wine barrel, throwing grapes trying to get them in holes for points and grape basketball.

