8 years since unsolved murder of Christopher Perez

Monday marks eight years since the death of 26-year-old Christopher Perez. It's Lubbock's only remaining unsolved murder of 2009.

Police say Perez was stabbed in the chest and head outside of the Boss Office bar on east 34th Street.

It happened in the early morning hours of July 31, 2009.

Police only have a sketch of the suspect and an associate.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, between 35 to 45 years old, standing around 5'9 and weighing around 180 pounds.

The man with the suspect is described as a Hispanic male older than 50 years old. The man wore glasses and does not speak English.

They were last seen driving an older white '80s model Ford pickup extended cab with a toolbox in the back.

If you have any information about this crime, police ask that you call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

