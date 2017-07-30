Slaton PD: Man crashed stolen vehicle into tree - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Slaton PD: Man crashed stolen vehicle into tree

SLATON, TX (KCBD) -

A man is behind bars in Slaton after police say he drove a stolen vehicle into a tree on Sunday evening.

Police say the man fled the scene of the accident after he crashed the vehicle into a tree near 8th & Dickens and took off.

He was quickly found and arrested.

Police say the car was stolen out of Lubbock.

