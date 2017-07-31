LFR responds to water rescue

Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a water rescue near Marsha Sharp.

They responded to the call some time before 5:00 Monday morning at the underpass on the northbound Texas Avenue near Marsha Sharp.

KCBD crews say an SUV is involved. There is no word yet on if anyone was rescued.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update it as information becomes available.

