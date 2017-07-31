LFR responds to water rescue - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

BREAKING

LFR responds to water rescue

By Jenna Siffringer, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Daniel Alvarado, KCBD) (Source: Daniel Alvarado, KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a water rescue near Marsha Sharp.

They responded to the call some time before 5:00 Monday morning at the underpass on the northbound Texas Avenue near Marsha Sharp.

KCBD crews say an SUV is involved. There is no word yet on if anyone was rescued.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update it as information becomes available. 

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved. 

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Trump insists there's no chaos at White House

    Trump insists there's no chaos at White House

    Monday, July 31 2017 3:25 AM EDT2017-07-31 07:25:03 GMT
    Monday, July 31 2017 10:38 AM EDT2017-07-31 14:38:22 GMT

    Retired Gen. John Kelly, previously the Homeland Security secretary, takes over Monday from the ousted Reince Priebus.

    Retired Gen. John Kelly, previously the Homeland Security secretary, takes over Monday from the ousted Reince Priebus.

  • White House: Trump to decide soon on ending health payments

    White House: Trump to decide soon on ending health payments

    Monday, July 31 2017 3:15 AM EDT2017-07-31 07:15:29 GMT
    Monday, July 31 2017 10:37 AM EDT2017-07-31 14:37:59 GMT

    The president is deciding whether to act on his threat to end cost-sharing reduction payments, which are aimed at trimming out-of-pocket costs for lower-income people, according to White House adviser Kellyanne Conway.

    The president is deciding whether to act on his threat to end cost-sharing reduction payments, which are aimed at trimming out-of-pocket costs for lower-income people, according to White House adviser Kellyanne Conway.

  • Legal loophole allows drug shipments into country via U.S. Postal Service

    Legal loophole allows drug shipments into country via U.S. Postal Service

    Monday, July 31 2017 10:26 AM EDT2017-07-31 14:26:34 GMT
    Monday, July 31 2017 10:26 AM EDT2017-07-31 14:26:34 GMT

    America's biggest drug dealer? The mailman.

    America's biggest drug dealer? The mailman.

    •   
Powered by Frankly