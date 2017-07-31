LFR responds to water rescue - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

LFR responds to water rescue

By Jenna Siffringer, Reporter
Overpass at MSF and Texas Ave. (Source: Daniel Alvarado, KCBD) Overpass at MSF and Texas Ave. (Source: Daniel Alvarado, KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a water rescue Monday morning due to the heavy rainfall.

This was at the under the overpass at Marsha Sharp Freeway and Texas Avenue around 4:50 a.m.

Rescue crews were able to get the person out of the vehicle and walk them to safety. 

