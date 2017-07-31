Plane makes emergency landing in Lubbock

Retired Gen. John Kelly, previously the Homeland Security secretary, takes over Monday from the ousted Reince Priebus.
The president is deciding whether to act on his threat to end cost-sharing reduction payments, which are aimed at trimming out-of-pocket costs for lower-income people, according to White House adviser Kellyanne Conway.
America's biggest drug dealer? The mailman.
Adrian Beltre has gotten his 3,000th career hit, becoming the 31st player to reach that milestone in the major leagues.
Lubbock Fire Rescue is on the scene of a water rescue near Marsha Sharp. They responded to the call some time before 5:00 Monday morning at the underpass on the northbound Texas Highway near Marsha Sharp. KCBD has a crew on the scene who says an SUV is involved. There is no word yet on if anyone was rescued. This is a developing story and we will continue to update it as information becomes available. Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.
