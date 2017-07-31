Plane makes emergency landing in Lubbock - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Plane makes emergency landing in Lubbock

By Jenna Siffringer, Reporter
(Source: Daniel Alvarado, KCBD) (Source: Daniel Alvarado, KCBD)
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX (KCBD) -

A plane safely made an emergency landing in Lubbock overnight.

There are few details right now, but we know Lubbock Fire Rescue and EMS responded to the Lubbock Preston Smith International airport around 1:10 Monday morning.

There's no word on what caused the emergency landing/

This is a developing story and we will continue to update it as we get more information.

