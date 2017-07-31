Levelland Fire Department conduct multiple water rescues

Just after 4:30 a.m. Monday, firefighters with the Levelland Fire Department began answering multiple water rescue and vehicle motorist assists calls.

Officials say most vehicles could be considered 50 percent to 80 percent submerged.

Crews are out assessing highways and roadways at this time.

While the rain will continue and conditions may worsen over the next few days. Please remember if you come upon an unknown amount of water on a road way to Turn Around Don't Drown.

