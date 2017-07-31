Vamos A Pescar returns to the South Plains, Aug. 12

Vamos A Pescar is returning to the South Plains to give families an opportunity to spend time together before the busy school year starts.

The 9th annual event will take place at the Buddy Holly Lake on Saturday, Aug. 12 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Garcia family organizes this event every year in honor of the late Gonzalo Garcia, Sr. Christy Martinez-Garcia describes her late father-in-law as a loving man and a hard-working father. Before he passed away, he said he hoped he could bring the whole family together to go fishing.

While he never had that chance, the Garcia family wanted to honor his wishes, so they created Vamos A Pescar.

This free fishing event was created to give families some much needed time together.

More than 5,000 people participated last year.

You can bring your own fishing poles, or you can borrow one there at the lake.

Pre-registration is available by clicking here.

You can also register the day of the event.

