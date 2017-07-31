2018 Leadership Lubbock applications being accepted starting July 31

Crews are on the scene of a gas leak in the 2800 block of 2nd Place. Two blocks have been evacuated as of Monday afternoon.
Lubbock Christian University was featured as one of The Chronicle of Higher Education's list of Great Colleges to Work For (GCWF) in 2017. LCU was also named to the Honor Roll of recognized institutions.
Retired Gen. John Kelly, previously the Homeland Security secretary, takes over Monday from the ousted Reince Priebus.
HBO confirmed the hack but didn't say how much data was taken and did not confirm which shows were affected.
The president is deciding whether to act on his threat to end cost-sharing reduction payments, which are aimed at trimming out-of-pocket costs for lower-income people, according to White House adviser Kellyanne Conway.
