Booth, tent space available for 47th annual Fall Arts And Crafts Festival, Sept. 9

Provided by City of Lubbock

The Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center (GAC) currently has booth and tent space available for talented artists and craftspeople to participate in the 47th Annual Fall Arts and Crafts Festival

The event will be held Saturday, September 9, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. This event, which has traditionally attracted 6,000 - 8,000 visitors, is family-oriented and normally features more than 80 vendors selling handmade craft items and fine art. Fall Festival features live entertainment, art demonstrations, concession booths and Art Alley, where kids can participate in arts and crafts, face painting, and fun galore!

Booth rentals for vendors will continue to be available on a first-come, first-serve basis until spaces are sold out. A basic 5’x 7’ outdoor booth space, constructed of scaffolding and covered with tarps, sells for $60. End booth spaces, which extend 3’ to the side, are sold for $80 per space. In addition, 10’ X 10’ tent spaces are also available for $85. Tent vendors must provide their own tent. Both tent and booth space still remain. Rental agreements for booths may be picked up at the Lubbock Garden and Arts Center Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or online at www.lubbockgac.org.

The Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center, located at 4215 University Avenue, strives to offer an array of fun classes and events for all ages. The variety of GAC classes offered cover general subjects such as painting, drawing and photography, yet also focus on more specific topics, which include jewelry-making, cake decorating, and faux finishing. For more information on classes or reservations please call the Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center at (806) 767-3724, email pgriffith@mylubbock.us or visit our web site at www.lubbockgac.org.