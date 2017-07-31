2 blocks evacuated for gas leak in 2800 block of 2nd Place

Crews are on the scene of a gas leak in the 2800 block of 2nd Place. Two blocks have been evacuated as of Monday afternoon.

2nd Place and 2nd Street off of Detroit have been affected.

Atmos crews are working to shut off the line.

An Atmos representative says they were doing routine work when a pipe cracked underground, causing gas to leak into the sewer line.

Electricity has been shut off to the whole block as a precaution. About 24 homes have been evacuated.

Atmos expects to have the leak stopped by approximately 6 p.m.

