Atmos repairing gas leak in 2800 block of 2nd Place

Crews are on the scene of a gas leak in the 2800 block of 2nd Place. Two blocks have been evacuated as of Monday afternoon.

2nd Place and 2nd Street off of Detroit have been affected.

Atmos had the leak under control by around 5 p.m. and it is being repaired.

An Atmos representative says they were doing routine work when a pipe cracked underground, causing gas to leak into the sewer line.

Electricity has been shut off to the whole block as a precaution. They have evacuated 23 homes between Detroit and Canton.

They say it is safe for everyone to return to their homes as of 5:20 p.m.

