Homes briefly evacuated for gas leak in 2800 block of 2nd Place

Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."
Crews were called to the scene of a gas leak in the 2800 block of 2nd Place on Monday. Two blocks were evacuated on Monday afternoon.
Retired Gen. John Kelly, previously the Homeland Security secretary, takes over Monday from the ousted Reince Priebus.
A First Alert Weather Day continues through Tuesday with more rainfall and possible flooding.
The president is deciding whether to act on his threat to end cost-sharing reduction payments, which are aimed at trimming out-of-pocket costs for lower-income people, according to White House adviser Kellyanne Conway.
