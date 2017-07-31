Homes briefly evacuated for gas leak in 2800 block of 2nd Place

Crews were called to the scene of a gas leak in the 2800 block of 2nd Place on Monday. Two blocks were evacuated on Monday afternoon.

2nd Place and 2nd Street off of Detroit were affected.

Atmos had the leak under control by around 5 p.m. and worked on repairs through Monday evening.

An Atmos representative says they were doing routine work when a pipe cracked underground, causing gas to leak into the sewer line.

Electricity was shut off to the whole block as a precaution. They had to evacuate 23 homes between Detroit and Canton, but it was safe for everyone to return to their homes as of 5:20 p.m.

